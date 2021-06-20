We Chat To The OG DOLLY Doctor About The Sealed Section & All Things Sex Ed!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by the original DOLLY Doctor, Dr Melissa Kang, who shared why it's so important for young people to have a space to go to for their questions and whether there were any that they couldn't publish!

DOLLY magazine was an Aussie icon, ran for 46 years, and was the go-to for young women for sex education with the popular sealed section.

To kick things off, we relived some old entries like, can you damage your reproductive system if you jet ski without a wetsuit?...But seriously, can you?

Then we dived into all things DOLLY Doctor: Dr Kang's career, how she got the gig and sex ed today.

We've come a loooong way since a condom on a banana and a tampon in a bottle of water!

Missed the chat? Find out all about DOLLY Doctor from Dr Melissa Kang and how it all worked:

Want some reality goss? Catch up on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under The Podcast here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.