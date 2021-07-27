We Chat To Ariarne Titmus’ Assistant Coach About THAT Reaction!

This morning on the show, Nick, Jess & Ducko chat to Aussie swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus' Assistant Coach about THAT viral reaction after her gold medal win!

Ariarne's Coach Dean Boxall went viral for his reaction and it was hilarious.

So we wanted to chat to Assistant Coach Maxi Seears, who has been with Ariarne for 5 years, and knows so much about her journey and relationship with Dean.

Now, we had to ask about Dean's reaction and if it was out of character for him.

Missed the chat? Here's what Assistant Coach Maxi Seears had to say about Dean Boxall's reaction:

