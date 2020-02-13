"We Can't Leave Until There's Drama"- Aleks On The 12 Hour MAFS Dinner Parties

Aleks is being patient not only with her new hubby Ivan (did you pronounce it properly?) but also with the fact that the dinner parties on MAFS are ridiculously long!

This morning on the Hit Network she dropped the revelation that the parties can't end until there's drama and that they are SO much longer than the 1.5 hours we see on the telly.

Catch up below on how she felt about Ivan's behaviour towards Hayley too!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.