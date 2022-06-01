We Can't Get Over Miles Teller Dancing On The Red Carpet At Cannes!

Miles Teller was caught dancing at the Top Gun: Maverick screening at Cannes Film Festival and we have this on loop!

The star, who plays Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (aka, Goose's SON), was loving life on the red carpet and danced to Danger Zone, which is known as the iconic Top Gun song.

We shared the video of Miles dancing on our Instagram:

We can't help but smile and wish he was dancing with us #letsbereal.

