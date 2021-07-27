We Called Gold-Medallist Kaylee McKeown's Mum To Dob On Her For Swearing

It was one of Australia’s most chaotic moments from the first week of Tokyo 2020 – Gold medallist Kaylee McKeown’s televised f-bomb and her subsequent swear-fueled recovery.

A swearcovery, if you will.

Australia was already proud to claim Kaylee after she absolutely smashed the 100m Backstroke Final, but after the now-notorious post-competition interview, we can safely say she is definitely one of ours.

Kaylee’s mother and sister (fellow swimmer, Taylor McKeown) joined The Hit Network to discuss the foul-mouthed champion's win and all things Tokyo 2020.

Catch the full interview with the family that re-popularised the swear-jar:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast, available on LiSTNR: