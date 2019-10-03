We Asked Kelsey Ballerini If She's Releasing A Song With Halsey And Her Reaction Gave It Away

She's one of the biggest country music stars in the world, is friends with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban and has worked with the Chainsmokers and more.

Off the back of her new single 'Homecoming Queen?', we caught up with Kelsea Ballerini to see if we could squeeze out of her if she's set to work with Halsey... and it didn't take much!

Listen below as Kelsea reveals the 'Aussie-isms' she's picked up from her Australian hubby Morgan Evans, what it was like being inducted into the Grand Old Opry and who pranked her with a spoonful of Vegemite!

You can gran your copy of Kelsea's new song 'Homecoming Queen?' here.

