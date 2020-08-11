We All Missed A Very Sneaky Editing Trick During The Finale Of Ninja Warrior

We all know that reality TV shows aren't always what they seem, but we have just received confirmation from Ninja Warrior Grand Finale winner Ben Polson, that Ninja Warrior producers somehow managed to deceive us all!

Australia watched on as challenger Zak Stolz first attempted the Mt Midoriyama rope climb, followed by Charlie Robbins; we then sat anxiously on the edge of our seats as Ben had his turn and managed to beat Charlies time by ONE second.

We are sorry to disappoint those of you who are suckers for a bit of dramatic anticipation, but apparently, the order of rope climbers was not as it seems.

This morning, the Hit Network's Ben caught up with the Ninja Warrior Champion to find out exactly what went down.

Ben reveals who's climb was actually filmed first, whether or not he knew what time he'd have to beat and how the producers managed to pull the wool over our eyes.

Tune into the full chat below...

