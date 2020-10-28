Watch Your Favourite Crime Movies At Perth’s First Outdoor Prison Cinema Experience!

A unique movie experience is coming to a Perth prison this summer and yes, you will need to bring your best inmates.

Kicking off in January 2021 you can unleash your inner crime buff and immerse yourself in the full prison experience in the historic courtyard of the Fremantle Prison while watching your favourite prison-themed movie!

On Thursday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, over the course of January 2021, a different iconic movie will be screened each night.

BYO picnic essentials are encouraged, we're talking everything from optimal snacks to pillow fort setups people and no, please don't go raiding other crime goer's gear under the cover of darkness... remember, it is still a prison after all!

There will also be a Fully licenced with bar with cinema snack options available if you do get robbed of your goodies (or just finish them all before the movie starts!)

It's suggested you get to the venue nice early to make sure you secure the best spot for the night and enjoy the most of those few cheeky bevs while watching the sunset and listen to the live music before the movie starts.

So, get down to business people and rally your best partners in crime, this is going to be the ultimate experience you won't want to miss!

Tickets to Prison Cinema are on sale from October 30th via Ticketmaster!

