Watch This Orphaned Kitten Celebrate Being Adopted By Smashing A Babyccino!

It's not every day an abandoned kitten finds a new home and smashes a cup of frothy milk.

The adoption pet service, Foster The Fur Babies' video has taken the internet by storm with this adorable, tiny foster kitten named Meredith.

The celebratory video showcases Meredith's adoption and honestly, we're pretty sure she just falls headfirst into that gigantic Starbucks cup!

Although the video is cute AF, the caption does warn that diary is not ideal for cats and kittens.

"This was a one time treat for her a few days before she got adopted back in November. She was completely fine, her belly was fine, and she’s still being a psycho with food in her forever home. She is not blind, but she has vision impairment due to a previous upper respiratory and eye infection that badly affected her. She’s happy and healthy," the caption read.

Poor Meredith, it sounds like she absolutely needed a little treat to mark her big day!

You can watch the adorable video below!

