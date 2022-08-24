Watch This Man Sing Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' Over The PA On A Flight!

Don't you love when something so random and funny makes your day?

Well that happened to me this morning when I opened my social media apps and was confronted with this masterpiece.

A man who has had a bit too much to drink on a flight from Ireland took over the flight attendant PA system and decided to belt out "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy.

It's so incredible and unexpected, that I just want to share it with you:

The best part is Shaggy will be performing at RnB Fridays presents: Fridayz Live in November!

