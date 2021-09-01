Watch This Dog Hilariously Interrupt His Weatherman Owner's Broadcast

It's not everyday you see a dog steal the weatherman's ~thunder~, but it's 2021 and anything can happen!

In a hilarious TikTok, Owner Anthony Farnell was doing the weather report for Global Toronto when his goldendoodle Storm crashed the green screen demanding treats!

Global News even posted the video with the caption:

Last Friday, a hungry-for-treats Storm invaded the set in the middle of Anthony's weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend.

Watch the hilarious TV moment here:

Apparently the forecast was fine with a high chance of treats.

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!