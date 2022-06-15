Watch Steve Carell Hilariously Audition To Be In The Wiggles!

Actor and funnyman Steve Carell has auditioned to be part of the biggest children's entertainment group, The Wiggles!

Carell featured in a hilarious skit with The Wiggles this week, proposing to be the new Yellow Wiggle...before it was broken to him that the place was taken by new recruit, Tsehay!

"When I heard the news about the Yellow Wiggle leaving the group I had to get in touch and audition for the role," he said.

When the other members revealed that the Yellow skivvy was already taken, Carell responded with, "she’s locked in? Oh, ok. This is all a little bit awkward."

Watch the hilarious skit here:

The skit was done to celebrate the release of Carell's new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader - the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru (Carell) and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails.

Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance - Wild Knuckles himself - and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Here's the official trailer:

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews as Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will be in cinemas June 23!

