Watch Selena Gomez Nearly Vomit After Being Tricked Into Trying & Rating These Aussie Snacks

Ah, the prank that never gets old with anyone who has no idea about classic Aussie banter, it's almost as good as the drop bear stories.

Avid fans of the American singer Selena Gomez would know that she has started her own cooking channel called, Selena + Chef and in one of her most recent shows, Aussie chef Curtis Stone sent her a bunch of iconic Aussie snacks to try and of course, she rates them from vom-tier to good-tier.

On the menu we see Selena try Mint Slices, Tim Tams, Violet Crumble, ANZAC biccies and last but not least, Vegemite.

And you bet, no one told her that you're not meant to eat it straight out of the god damn container...

*Chuckles while currently snacking on Vegemite toast*

Unless you're one of those salt freaks who loves eating Vegemite by the spoon, yes, we know you exist.

Anyway, you'd be surprised what Selena likes and doesn't like in the video below:

