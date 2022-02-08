WATCH: Robert Irwin Narrowly Avoids Saltwater Crocodile Attack

The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Steve Irwin’s son, Robert, has narrowly dodged disaster after an attempt to feed a 350kg, 3.7 metre saltwater crocodile went horribly wrong.

The 18-year-old was checking on the croc, Casper, to assure he was comfortable with his new enclosure at Queensland’s Australia Zoo.

Casper has a condition which makes the pigment of his skin lighter than other saltwater crocodiles, meaning he was most likely preyed upon when in the wild and has developed an aggressive personality.

Entering Casper’s pen, Robert tried to feed raw meat to the behemoth but, unfortunately for Robert, the scaled creature had other ideas.

Making a beeline straight at Australia’s golden child, the beast attempted to wrap his jaws around The Crocodile Hunter’s son, who promptly shouted at nearby staff members to bail.

With a bite force of 1.6 thousand kilograms per square inch, it sounds like Robert made the right call.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera, as they were filming Robert for an episode of Crikey! It’s The Irwins, which will have its season four finale on February 26th.

