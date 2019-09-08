TRAFFIC ADVICE : Roadworks On Ferguson Road

Heads up Shepparton, Roadworks are upon us!

The Greater Shepparton City Council has announced roadworks for Ferguson Road from Dhurringile Road to Toolamba Road.

The works will start Tuesday September 10th and will be finishing up around mid October. Drivers will need to keep their eyes peeled between the hours of 7AM to 7PM and are advised to take different routes.

The council also advises drivers to obey all worksite and advisory signs to avoid traffic incidents.

For more info, visit the council website!