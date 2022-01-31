Watch Kate Hudson Cover Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' In A Doo-Wop Style!

Kate Hudson sure can sing! The actor was the latest star to join the TV game show, That's My Jam - hosted by Jimmy Fallon - where each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances

Kate was given Ariana Grande's hit, 7 Rings, and had to perform it in a doo-wop style.

She KILLED it! Watch her performance here.

Since Hudson's performance, Ariana Grande herself has commented with, "May we have this on all streaming services please." and "Stunning perfect gorgeous."

Drew Barrymore also weighed in on Kate's stunning performance, commenting "Kate, your singing is so wonderful."

We would DEFINITELY download this version, Kate blew it out of the water!

