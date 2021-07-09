Watch Hugh Jackman Fangirl Over This Whitney Houston Song

He's an Aussie legend and little did we know, a HUGH-E (lol) fan of the Whitney Houston song 'I Will Always Love You'.

Hugh took to social media to explain it's specifically the ENDING of the song that he identifies with...

ADORABLE!

Hugh has stirred up a bit of interest lately after posting some throwback pics and fan art from his Wolverine days... are we about to see him return to the role? We hope so!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!