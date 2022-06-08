Watch Brad Pitt Play An Unlucky Assassin In The New Trailer For Upcoming Film 'Bullet Train'

A new action-thriller

Article heading image for Watch Brad Pitt Play An Unlucky Assassin In The New Trailer For Upcoming Film 'Bullet Train'

We have a new trailer for Brad Pitt's new action-thriller, Bullet Train!

In this film, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world’s fastest train.

The film will also star Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock.

Check out the trailer here:  

From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, Bullet Train is set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

You can expect Bullet Train to hit cinemas on July 31.

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here: 

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android

Amber Lowther

10 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Movies
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Hit Entertainment
Movies
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs