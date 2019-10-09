Watch & Act : Building Fire Archer Street

09/10/2019 01:21 PM This Watch & Act message is for Orrvale, Shepparton, Shepparton East, Kialla.

• There is a building fire on Archer Street

• This fire is at the Archer street Wreckers

• We ask that traffic avoid this area especially Archer Street and Purcell Street to allow Emergency Vehicle access

• People in residential areas around and to the east of this location should close all doors and windows.

Anyone located in Archer Street and to the east should take shelter indoors immediately.

A Watch & Act message has been issued for Orrvale, Shepparton, Shepparton East, Kialla. There is a fire at the Archer Street Wreckers. Anyone located in Archer Street and to the east should take shelter indoors immediately. For more info: https://t.co/khe9pBcyRA pic.twitter.com/4Tk7PqGqdL — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) October 9, 2019



What you should do:

• Close all exterior doors and windows.

• Turn off heating and cooling systems are turned off.

• Close fireplaces and vents.

• You should avoid the warning area.

Impacts in your area:

• The following road is not yet closed but we ask traffic to avoid this area.

This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.

The next update is expected by 09/10/2019 05:30 pm or as the situation changes.

If you can smell smoke, please note:

• Smoke can affect people's health.

• People with heart or lung conditions (including asthma), children, pregnant women and older people are more sensitive to the effects of breathing in smoke.

• People with existing heart or lung conditions (including asthma) should follow the treatment plan advised by the doctor.

Health information:

• If you need medical advice for burns or exposure to smoke, seek medical advice or call Nurse on Call on 1300 606 024.

• Anyone experiencing wheezing, chest tightness and difficulty breathing should call Triple Zero (000).

If you cannot smell smoke you are not likely to be exposed to smoke and it will therefore not affect you.

Use multiple sources to stay informed:

• www.emergency.vic.gov.au.

• VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226.

• VicEmergency app.