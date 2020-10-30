WA's Borders Will Be Open From November 14

From November 14 Western Australia's borders will be opening back up!

Premier Mark McGowan announced in a press conference today that our hard border policy will be removed for low risk areas, and from November 14 WA will move to a controlled border arrangement.

Visitors from the ACT, QLD, NT, SA and Tasmania will be able to travel into WA without needing to isolate on arrival. They will still need to have a health screening and have their temperature taken at Perth Airport. Plus they must be prepared to undertake a COVID-19 test if asked.

However, our friends in NSW and Victoria will still need to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival into WA.

