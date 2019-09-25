Warragul Farmers Market Is Back This Month!

Warragul Farmers' Market is back every month! Get your hands on the freshest food in town!

Support local farmers and producers and buy a huge range of fresh and handmade food, while listening to live music and enjoying ready-to-eat food by some of the best in the region!

Think organic vegetables, artisan bread, preserves, fresh fruit, plants and much more! If you need a coffee hit, you'll be sorted! It's the perfect space to catch up with friends!

Warragul Farmers' Market recurs on the third Saturday of EVERY month from 8:30am-1pm at Civic Park, Warragul.



Upcoming dates:

Saturday, 19 October 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Saturday, 16 November 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM

Saturday, 21 December 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM