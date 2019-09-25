Warragul Farmers Market Is Back This Month!

Fresh produce at your fingertips!

Warragul Farmers' Market is back every month! Get your hands on the freshest food in town!

Support local farmers and producers and buy a huge range of fresh and handmade food, while listening to live music and enjoying ready-to-eat food by some of the best in the region! 

Think organic vegetables, artisan bread, preserves, fresh fruit, plants and much more! If you need a coffee hit, you'll be sorted! It's the perfect space to catch up with friends!

Warragul Farmers' Market recurs on the third Saturday of EVERY month from 8:30am-1pm at Civic Park, Warragul. 

Upcoming dates:
Saturday, 19 October 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 16 November 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 21 December 2019 | 08:30 AM - 01:00 PM

