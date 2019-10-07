Warning After Man Gets Serious Burns From High-Vis Jacket

A warning for those who wear high vis workwear after a Pilbara field engineer received severe sunburn though a reflective stripe.

Karratha Nickol Bay Hospital doctor Ioana Vlad told the West Australian she’d “never seen anything like it” when a man came in with painful burns on his torso.

“The patient mentioned during the day, he felt the tape very hot against his skin,” she said.

The case occurred two years ago but has been published in the latest Medical Journal of Australia.

