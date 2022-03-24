Warner Bros. Release 'The Batman's Deleted Joker Scene

If you’re anything like us, The Batman’s Joker tease probably caught you totally off guard!

The scene in question occurs towards the end of the three-hour long film, when Paul Dano’s Riddler sparks up a conversation with a fellow Arkham inmate who’s got a serious case of the giggles.

But where does the Joker fit into The Batman’s universe?

Since the movie’s release, director Matt Reeves has spoken about his original intention for the clown prince of crime, implying the Joker was originally meant to be the Hannibal to Batman’s Clarice Starling, assisting the hero on his pursuit for Riddler by providing him with a criminal’s perspective.

Catch our recent interview with Rhys Darby:

While we knew what the character sounded like, we had little else to go by.

That is, until now…

Warner Bros. have released a deleted scene that depicts Batman visiting the Joker and we have to say, he looks far more disturbing than any previous iteration of the character, donning scars, chemical burns and the most wild haircut we’ve seen in a superhero film to-date.

Catch the deleted scene here:

While it’s interesting to see The Batman’s take on the titular character’s arch-nemesis, we’re pleased to hear Reeves say it’s not indicative of him becoming the main villain in an immediate sequel.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: