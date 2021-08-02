Want To Find Yourself A Hot Olympian In Tokyo? Here's How People Are Doing It!

Why haven't I done this

Article heading image for Want To Find Yourself A Hot Olympian In Tokyo? Here's How People Are Doing It!

If you're on the lookout for a hot Olympian, then this might just be your ticket to getting a date!

People around the world have done something pretty damn smart to connect with an Olympic hopeful from wherever they are...and I'm like, wtf why didn't I think of this?! It's GENIUS. 

So, if you're single and want to check out the talent in the Olympic Village, here's how to do it: 

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library. 

Amber Lowther

2 August 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Tech
Dating
Tinder
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Tech
Dating
Tinder
Hit Entertainment
Tech
Dating
Tinder
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs