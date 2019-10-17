Wanna Work At The New Stadium? Applications Have Just Opened

It’s the newest landmark in Townsville (some say it’s taking the shape of a crab) and you could be calling it your newest place of work!

Applications are open now to fill a whopping 800 jobs at North Queensland Stadium.

Roles that could be yours include:

Chefs

Wait Staff

Kitchen Staff

Bar Tenders

Cashiers

Supervisors

There is a variety of different criteria that you have to meet which ranges from great customer service skills through to having a professional attitude, Elle Woods knows all about that!

If we didn’t love radio so much, we’d be first to apply, but you should definitely see all the info here and get your application in!

