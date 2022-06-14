Wallabies Great Secures One Of ACT’s Senate Seat

It’s been 24 days since the federal election, and now, it has finally been confirmed that former Wallabies captain David Pocock has won one of the two Senate seats in the ACT.

Pocock was confirmed the winner of the second Senate seat after the Australian Electoral Commission finalised preference votes this morning, with the rugby union great defeating Liberal candidate Zed Seselija.

Running as an independent, it will be the first time an independent candidate will represent the ACT in federal parliament, with Labor and Liberal senators only representing the territory since 1975.

In a tweet this morning, Pocock said, “we’ve officially made history! Thank you all.”

“What a huge honour to be able to serve the people of the ACT as a Senator.”

At the forefront of Pocock’s campaign was addressing climate change and creating a federal anti-corruption commission.

A prominent environmental activist, Pocock was arrested in 2014 for chaining himself to a digger at a coalmine protest.

Pocock played 78 games for the Wallabies before retiring in May 2020 as one of rugby union’s most abrasive and technically gifted forwards.

Seselija loses the Senate seat after holding it for nine years.

He said it was an honour to serve the ACT and promised the Liberal Party would be back.

“I know the loss of government federally, and the loss of the ACT Senate seat is a bitter blow,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I also know that in politics, things change very quickly. People will write off the Liberal Party as they did in 2007, but we will be back here in the ACT and nationally.

“I thank sincerely those who have supported the Liberal Party and myself during my time in political life.

“While it is difficult now I’m convinced that better times lie ahead.”

Labor’s Katy Gallagher won the ACT’s other seat.

