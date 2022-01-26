WAITAMINUTE: Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Are Engaged?!

After four years of dating and a baby, it seems Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are finally ready to tie the knot.

The Hollywood power-couple, who met on the set of Seth Green’s Changeland, have kept their relationship surprisingly low-key, having hardly shown their son since his birth last April, and keeping their alleged engagement relatively private.

People began suspecting they're prepping to get hitched after Brenda Song was spotted rocking a huge diamond ring on Monday; a solid indicator they’re prepared to say ‘I do’.

The only public reference the couple have made about their son is in an Instagram post about the Los Angeles Rams, so we're half expecting to get confirmation of their marriage in a similar way.

Whatever the case, we couldn't be more stoked for the happy couple!

