WAIT! Britney Spears Was Meant To Be On 'Home & Away'?!

Oh baby, baby! We’ve got something you didn’t know!

Christie (who portrayed Home and Away’s Kirsty Sutherland before joining the Hit Network family) has revealed Britney Spears was meant to appear in Summer Bay, and even had a specific scene planned out for her!

Nick Barrett

4 hours ago

Nick Barrett

