The Premier is putting the finishing touches on a roadmap out of the Covid pandemic.

Premier Mark McGowan said he would release modelling on Friday on how the WA health system would cope with opening up to the rest of the country.

WA to ease travel restrictions with NSW

The Premier said that WA had the advantage of time and low case numbers to be more cautious around opening the state.

“We haven’t rushed these things because we have had the luxury of time, that other states have not, and so therefore we can do it properly in a well organised and well-calibrated way.”

He announced that from 12.021 am on Saturday there would be a slight ease of border restrictions with NSW.

NSW would be downgraded from an ‘extreme risk’ category to a ‘high risk’ category, which would allow anyone who recently travelled to NSW from WA, would be able to return if they have ‘legitimate roots’ in the state.

Further modelling an announcement will be revealed on Friday.

