WA State Government Chasing Almost $20 Million In Unpaid Hotel Quarantine Bills

The Western Australia State Government is trying to claw back nearly $20 million in overdue hotel quarantine bills.

In July last year, the WA government announced that anyone arriving into WA who was directed to enter a State Quarantine Facility on or after July 17 would be required to pay for their quarantine period.

More than 33,000 invoices have been issued since then, with nearly 6000 outstanding worth nearly $20 million.

The costs are $2520 for one person in a room or $3360 for two people in a room. Payment is required within 30 days of the invoice date with payment plans available.