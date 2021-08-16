WA’s Vaccination Blitz Kicks Off With 16-29yo Residents Now Eligible For Pfizer

As Western Australia's two-week vaccination blitz 'Roll up for WA' kicks off, WA residents aged 16 to 29 are now eligible to get a Pfizer jab at state-run clinics.

More than 160 thousand Covid vaccines are set to be administered across the state over the coming weeks, but even when WA lands its 80 per cent vaccination target, border restrictions and lockdowns will still pertain to life on the western seaboard as Premier Mark McGowan declaring his “preferred position is that we don’t have Covid”.

Meanwhile, as the Australian Medical Association call for 'unity over vaccination targets' with some states administering their own set of rules, WA has issued a zero Covid policy with the Premier suggesting lockdowns and border closures will remain even when an 80 per cent vaccination target is reached.

The contested targets followed Western Australia's tough new measures, instilling an interstate vaccine passport taking effect on Tuesday.

These latest regulations mean anyone arriving from New South Wales is required to show a recent negative Covid-19 test and proof of at least one jab, if eligible prior to arrival.

“These criteria are very tough, this hasn’t been done before in Australia ... we’ve done it for other overseas countries, we haven’t done it between the states, but I think it’s entirely fair," Mr McGowan said.

“These are tough measures, but they’re necessary to protect the state, and they’re needed, as soon as possible.” - Premier Mark McGowan

