WA’s No Jab, No Job Vaccine Deadline Starts Today

The State Government's mandate to ensure 75 percent of Western Australia's workforce is covered against Covid has kicked off overnight.

From December 1, those in jobs with the potential of high transmission should have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Businesses across the state, along with government departments, have been desperately caught up in trying to determine how many employees are refusing to get the jab.

WA's Group 1 cohort included in the vaccine mandate in effect from Wednesday includes police, fire and emergency services, prison officers, border control, health workers, including the community care sector, and FIFO workers.

Unlike other states with vaccine mandates, volunteers and abattoir and meat processing workers are not required to be vaccinated.

Despite the state's lagging vaccination rates, Premier Mark McGowan is confident that most people are happy to step up and get the jab.

“Our vaccination rate now is over 86 per cent first dose over 12, nearly 90 per cent first dose over 16,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Australian Workers Union WA state secretary Brad Gandy said vaccination rates within the resources sector remain on tenuous grounds.

“There is still five to eight per cent still telling the company, ‘I’m not getting it and what will be, will be’,” Mr Gandy said.

“I don’t know how it will turn out.” - Brad Gandy

Concern over WA's 149,000 fly-in, fly-out workers, being demotivated to get the jab has industry leaders worried during the current skills shortage.

However, WA Mines Minister Bill Johnston is confident that the majority of the sector's workforce are either already fully vaccinated or have received their first dose.

"We're now on a very strong trajectory to get above 90 per cent vaccination," he boasted.

"Nobody need lose their job; the mining industry is looking for labour, so I'd encourage everyone to get vaccinated and take a high-wage, high-skilled job in the mining industry."

"Clearly vaccine mandates work, it gives workers that extra push to go get vaccinated and that's in the best interests of the community and the state," he said.

Approximately 75 percent of WA's workforce will be impacted in the state's three step coverage plan.

