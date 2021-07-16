WA's Hard Border To Return For Victoria From Just After Midnight

Western Australia's hard border is set to return for Victoria, with the state to go from a low COVID risk to a medium risk.

From just after midnight on Friday, all Victorian arrivals require an exemption, they must quarantine and undergo testing.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson says West Aussies in the state wanting to return, shouldn't delay their trip.

All Victorian arrivals in the last 14 days are also required to self isolate and follow existing directions.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.