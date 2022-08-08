WA's Goldfields Launches Cundeelee Wangka Dictionary

The Goldfields Aboriginal Language Centre has launched the Cundeelee Wangka Dictionary after a lifetime of work.

Linguists Dawn and Brian Hadfield created the diction for the language which still has many fluent and partial speakers, with the centre’s CEO Sue Hanson recently joining in on the project.

Dawn spent 16 years compiling the definitions, information on verbs and the alphabet and English to Cundeelee Wangka translations which feature in the dictionary, that the the result of over 60 years of collection written and audio samples of the language.

It features about 3,500 words of the Pila Arnangu people, or the Spinifex People, of south-west Goldfields.

It is the first time one of the 12 Aboriginal languages of the region had been recorded in written form.

The dictionary was launched outside the centre last week, where Dawn explained the important role the dictionary would play in preserving the language.

“The dictionary’s role is to provide speakers with a guide for preserving their own language and continuing to pass the knowledge down through generations,” she said.

“This has been made for language speakers, English speakers can of course use the dictionary too, but really it was made for the people that speak Cundeelee Wangka and continue to teach their children despite English being the preferred language in schools.

“The production of the dictionary is a powerful statement — it’s a political statement really — as we unfortunately have a very mono-lingual education system that will not recognise Aboriginal languages.”

Hanson told the ABC the dictionary would help solidify the identity of the Aboriginal people who lived in the region.

“Certainly, it will help the people in the region who speak that language," she said.

"I can't imagine what it must feel like if you speak a language, but it's not acknowledged, it's not written anywhere.

"Having a dictionary is like showing the world, 'This is our language, and this is what it's like'."

