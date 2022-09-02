WA's Domestic Flights Not The Only Transport To Ditch Mask Mandates

A reduced Covid-isolation period won't be the only change kicking in from September 9 across Western Australia.

In addition to the scrapping of mask requirements on domestic flights, the WA Government has announced the mask mandate for public transport, ride-share vehicles and taxis will also be lifted.

“WA’s smooth transition out of COVID-19 public health measures continues next week,” Mark McGowan said in a statement.

“These changing protocols follow the latest public health advice, however it’s important we all remain vigilant and remember the basic public health behaviours."

Western Australia recorded 1,211 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday, with the only death recorded being a man in his 80s who lost his life in August.

