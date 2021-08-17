Western Australia will soon be home to the country’s longest electric highway, after the multi-million dollar plan was unveiled.

The McGowan Government announced the Electric Vehicle Action Plan on Tuesday, which is set to increase tourism and encourage the purchase of electric vehicles.

WA's $21 million plan to build longest electric highway

The $21 million plan will introduce 90 fast-charging stations would be installed at 45 locations from Kununurra to Esperance.

Electric vehicles will easily be able to travel from North to South and even stretching as far east to Kalgoorlie, with around 160km between each charging station.

The multi-million dollar highway is set to be fully operational in 2024.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr