WA Records Two New Cases Linked To Cockburn Cluster

Western Australia have recorded two new locally acquired Covid infections which have both been linked back to a known cluster.

The two latest cases have been linked to the Cockburn cluster which has been identified as the Omicron variant.

WA Health announced via a statement they are working with the two latest cases to add to the list of exposure sites.

Health officials have already managed to identify four exposure sites including the City of Perth carpark on Murray Street, Priceline pharmacy in the Kwinana Marketplace shopping centre, Toastface Grillah café in the CBD and Curtin University’s library.

The latest cluster has been linked to three Perth massage parlours which are now classified as “high risk” exposure sites.

According to WA Health, multiple people who are now infected with Covid attended these massage parlours while several other attended and did not check in.

The three massage parlours are U Natural Spa Therapy in Applecross, Comfort Massage in Osborne Park and New U Massage in Mount Lawley.

Health officials are urging anyone who attended the exposure sites during the listed time frames, to get tested as soon as possible and to self-isolate.

The latest numbers come after WA Health extended the indoor mask mandate overnight to now include the South West region.

