WA Records No New Cases As Perth & Peel Regions Return To Phase 1 Restrictions

WA recorded no new Covid-19 cases on Monday; however, Perth remains on high alert after a woman in the northern suburbs tested positive to the highly contagious Delta variant on Sunday.

As a result, Premier Mark McGowan sent Perth and Peel back into Phase 1 restrictions on June 27 for at least three days amid fears the woman who was partially vaccinated, contracted the virus after visiting a cafe in Sydney 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, three schools have been closed undergoing a deep clean after the woman visited the establishments.

Connolly Primary School, Koondoola Primary School and Burbridge School in Koondoola were closed until further notice.

The state’s borders have also been strengthened against the Northern Territory, Queensland and the ACT as growing outbreaks spread across the country.

All arrivals are now required to isolate for 14 days while South Australia and Tasmania are the only two states with quarantine-free travel into WA

Masks are mandatory indoors and on public transport and private gatherings in a home are restricted to 30 people.

