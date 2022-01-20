WA Records Five New Local Infections & One Mystery Case

Western Australia recorded five new locally acquired infections on Thursday, and one mystery case.

The unknown case has been infectious while in the community and is not linked to any previously known cases.

WA Health confirmed that four of the cases are contacts of previously known cases, while two had potentially been infectious while out and about.

A further five Covid cases were detected from interstate travellers, bringing the state's total number of infections to 1338.

There are currently 79 active cases in WA, with no Covid patients in hospital at this time.

Any new potential exposure sites will be added to the state’s HealthyWA website.

Six new locations have been added already, including two venues at the Belmont Forum shopping centre, a warehouse in Canning Vale, a truck stop in Balladonia, a food venue in Merredin and the Wattle Grove Motel.

Anyone who attended these venues within the outlined time frames is urged to monitor for symptoms unless directly advised otherwise by the Department of Health, and to get tested and isolate if symptoms develop.