WA Premier Warns Tighter Border With NSW Imminent

WA now has even tougher border restrictions with New South Wales as the Covid ravaged state moved to the 'high risk' category on Tuesday.

Anyone entering WA from NEW SOUTH WALES now must prove they've had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and have returned a negative COVID test in the 72 hours prior to departure.

Premier Mark McGowan has urged West Australians living in New South Wales to come home now warning that the “window may well close shortly” with border restrictions to tighten even further when case numbers reach an average of 500.

NSW reported 478 new cases on Monday along with eight Covid related deaths. Once the daily daily infection total hits the 500 mark, if sustained for five days, would trigger a re-classification of the State as “extreme risk”.

The Premier also warned to not edge your bets on exemptions for 'compassionate travel' as they will not be granted once NSW is re-justified.

Meantime, travellers arriving from the Northern Territory will need to self-isolate until they return a negative COVID test.



