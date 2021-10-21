WA Premier Offers $1 Million Dollar Reward For Information In Cleo Smith Investigation

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced a $1 million dollar reward for information in the Cleo Smith investigation.

Police are prepared to pay the eye-watering amount after six days of searching the site of the disappearance, the Blowholes campsite north of Carnavon in WA, with no leads, no suspects and no sign of where the four-year-old went.

"We’re going to offer a $1 million reward to anyone who provides information that leads us to finding Cleo. They will hopefully allow us to help discover the location of Cleo as soon as possible. I urge anyone who has any knowledge of the location of Cleo, please provide that information to police and ensure that we can provide some certainty and information to Cleo’s loved ones. And hopefully bring Cleo back safe and sound.” - WA Premier Mark McGowan

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch said police are seeking the co-operation of the community.

"I ask the community, if you see anything, if you have seen anything or you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers or walk into any police station across Australia. Someone in our community knows what happened to Cleo. Someone has the knowledge that can help. Now there’s a million reasons why you need to come forward,” Blanch said.

More than 100 police personnel, army reserves and volunteers are currently involved in an “extensive land, sea and air search” which has reached its sixth day. But with no signs providing clues to Cleo’s whereabouts, Commissioner Blanch says the likelihood the little girl was taken from the area is now higher.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said authorities remain “hopeful that we will find Cleo alive”.

“But we hold great fears for her safety. The information we have received, we have not been able to locate her, we imagine we would locate her given the amount of resources and the detailed search that is taking place, that leads us to believe that she was taken from [the campsite],” he said.

Police are asking anyone who passed through the Blowholes campsite area north of Carnavon between Friday and Sunday to come forward, especially if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

