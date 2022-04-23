WA Premier Mark McGowan's Child Released From Hospital Following Covid Complications

One of WA Premier Mark McGowan’s children has been released from hospital in Perth after suffering from Covid complications.

Mr McGowan’s team on Friday confirmed that one of his children was in critical condition after contracting Covid.

A spokesperson for the Premier recently released a statement saying the child has since been discharged from hospital.

"The McGowan family would like to thank everyone for their supportive and kind comments," the spokesperson said

"After a very worrying four days, the Premier's child is now recovering at home with family.

"The McGowan family thanks the committed hospital staff for all their work and care."

Mr McGowan has also been diagnosed with Covid and has been at home in isolation where Deputy Premier Roger Cook says he has chaired a meeting.

"You can tell he's got the disease, but he's very strong and he's continuing to do his work from home and maintaining great leadership for the government during this difficult time," he said.

Mr McGowan was first diagnosed on Wednesday, after one of his family members returned a positive result for the virus.

Mr McGowan then announced that he would be remaining in isolation until next Thursday.

Mr McGowan’s positive results come after opposition leader Anthony Albanese also tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

