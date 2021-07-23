WA Pregnant Business Owner Refuses Clients Who Have Received The COVID Jab

A pregnant business owner in Bunbury is refusing clients who have had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The owner of Sweeney Todd Barber's Shop has taken to Facebook saying she is no longer comfortable taking on vaccinated people.

For those clients I have still been seeing, I sincerely ask that if you have had the COVID vaccine could you please cancel your appointment as I am no longer comfortable taking on COVID vaccinated people as I have to do what’s best for the health of myself and my family! I thank everyone for their continued support and with a heavy heart have had to make this decision. Some of you may already know but for everyone that doesn’t and have been wondering what it is I’m working on, this is my latest project.

The post received an influx of support, but some weren't as supportive.

One commenter wrote, "I think you might want to do a little more research!"

"I wonder if this girl has been to any doctors appointments, prenatal classes, ultrasounds? Because she doesn’t want to be in contact with anyone who has been vaccinated," another said.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccination, you can check out the WA Health website here.

