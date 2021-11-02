WA Police Find Cleo Smith Alive And Well

After 19 days of searching, missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith has been found alive in Carnarvon.

Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch confirmed that police located the 4-year-old in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It’s my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning the Western Australia police force rescued Cleo Smith, Cleo is alive and well.”

Police broke into a locked house in Carnarvon after 1 am, they located a young girl who informed police her name was Cleo.

Deputy Commissioner Col Branch said the 4-year-old has been reunited with her parents, and it was the outcome they had all hoped for.

“This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work.”

A Gascoyne man was taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

Cleo Smith went missing from the family’s campsite at the Carnarvon Blowholes in the early hours of October 16.

