WA Police Believe Murder Suspect Knew Pregnant Mother Of Three

Western Australia Police believe an eight months pregnant mother of three was killed by someone known to her.

Family and friends are devastated after 36-year-old aged care nurse, Janet Sweh was found dead in her Dayton home on Monday night.

Police were called to the Mataro Drive property in Dayton in Perth's northeast where the discovery was made.

Acting Police Commissioner Col Blanch told the ABC police are believe the suspect is within the circle of people known to the woman.

“We don’t think there’s a random murderer on the loose. We think it is in the circle of known people. The investigation is wide open at the moment we’re not going to narrow down into anything but I know that they’re making some good progress throughout the day,” he said.

The investigation is focused on Ms Dweh's movements the day before she died but at this stage, Blanch says there is no one, in particular, the police want to speak to.

Homicide detectives and forensic officers remain at the house as the investigation into her death continues.

Devastatingly, Ms Sweh was eight-months pregnant and had just gone on maternity leave.

The Marangaroo aged care home Villa Terenzio where Ms Sweh worked, released a statement describing the profound sadness felt among the staff and community.

“We are heartbroken as a community. She was a dedicated nurse who was a loved and cherished colleague and a friend to so many people,” a spokesperson from Villa Terenzio told the Western Australian newspaper.

Friends say Ms Dweh was an active member of the Liberian community. She fled war-torn Liberia, spending years in a Nigerian refugee camp before starting a new life in Australia as an aged care nurse.

Given she was heavily pregnant, Blanch says if charges are laid it would become a complex legal question. If charges are laid, Blanch says

"It's a very tragic case. I don't believe in this case it would be treated as a double homicide with the law, but that would always be the conversation we'd have with the Director of Public Prosecutions considering the circumstances and timeframe," he said.

Homicide detectives are expected to hold a media conference later today.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone that witnessed suspicious activity in the street between 10 am on Saturday and 6 pm on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.