WA Police Are Cracking Down On Fire Arms & Bikie Gangs Under New Legislation

Police Minister Paul Papalia has today announced a new legislation that will provide police with more power to keep guns away from criminals and organised crime circles.

The new legislation will include a Firearm Prohibition Order Scheme that will focus on keeping guns out of the hands of bikies and other organised crime figures.

Through the scheme, police will now have the power to ban anyone they deem a danger to the public from owning a firearm licence or from living inside of a property that stores guns.

Police will also now have the power to stop and search someone and anyone they are with for evidence of a firearm after issuing them with a FPO.

Police will also be authorised to enter the person’s home, car or workplace to search for firearms at any time.

If the police find someone to be in breach of the Firearm Prohibition Order, the person in question could be fined up to $75,000 or faced with a 14-year jail sentence.

Alongside the new legislation, police have also cracked down on penalties for anyone found to be involved in drive-by shootings or the discharge of a firearm in a house or building.

Police are increasing the penalties for these offences serving anyone who discharges a weapon inside a house or building to incite fear with a six-year prison sentence, up from three years and a $36,000 fine.

Anyone found to be in unlawful possession of a firearm will now face seven years in prison rather than three.

Fines for this offence will triple from $12,000 to $36,000.

Anyone who attempts to create a 3D plastic firearm will also face new charges of up to 14 years in jail while anyone caught with instructions on how to produce a 3D firearm will face 10 years.

The new legislation has been created to allow WA police more power to take down organised crime and is part of Premier Mark McGowan’s move to eliminate bikie gangs.

