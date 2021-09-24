WA Owed $40 Million In Outstanding Hotel Quarantine Bills

5,000 overdue

Article heading image for WA Owed $40 Million In Outstanding Hotel Quarantine Bills

It's been revealed WA is owed about $40 million in outstanding hotel quarantine bills.

Nearly 5,000 invoices are more than 2-months overdue, while 80 have been sent to debt collectors.

As for how long hotel quarantine will continue, Health Minister Roger Cook has told Parliament there's no specific timeline.

"It will be the exact length of an average piece of string. It's a great question because we don't know what's going to happen over the next 6 months," he said.

He said they will revisit the situation in the mid-year review. 

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Amber Lowther

24 September 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

WA news
Perth news
Listen Live!
WA news
Perth news
WA news
Perth news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs