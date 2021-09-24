WA Owed $40 Million In Outstanding Hotel Quarantine Bills

It's been revealed WA is owed about $40 million in outstanding hotel quarantine bills.

Nearly 5,000 invoices are more than 2-months overdue, while 80 have been sent to debt collectors.

As for how long hotel quarantine will continue, Health Minister Roger Cook has told Parliament there's no specific timeline.

"It will be the exact length of an average piece of string. It's a great question because we don't know what's going to happen over the next 6 months," he said.

He said they will revisit the situation in the mid-year review.

