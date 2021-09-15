WA Offer Pfizer To Over 60’s As Vaccine Blitz Hits Indigenous Communities

The latest rollout in Western Australia's vaccination strategy is tailor-made for those aged over 60 who are not yet immunised.

From Monday next week, Premier Mark McGowan has announced that WA residents will be eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, where previously they could only book an AstraZeneca jab.

"People aged 60 and over who have already had a first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should still have their second dose of AstraZeneca, as different vaccines cannot be mixed"

"We want to get these numbers up and ensure they get vaccinated as a priority,” the Premier said, “because they are more vulnerable to death or illness from COVID-19".

Health Minister Roger Cook hopes the expansion of the state's vaccine rollout will help reduce hesitancy among older West Australians.

"Roughly half of our Western Australian cohorts have been vaccinated now, were vaccinated by the AstraZeneca. So, there is no reason for that hesitancy, but if this gives people extra confidence, well then that's a good thing" - MP Roger Cook

Meanwhile, Indigenous communities with low vaccination rates are set to be targeted in an upcoming blitz.

Port Hedland and the West Kimberley [greater Geraldton and Goldfields] have been identified as two of 30 priority areas across the country.

The head of WA's COVID taskforce, Lieutenant General John Frewen told the ABC despite the numbers improving, the gap still needs closing.

"Even over the last month we've gone from 26 per cent first dose, up to 40 per cent first dose," he said.

"So, we are starting to get a bit of momentum there, the communities are keeping pace with the national percentages, but the gap is there" - Lt Gen John Frewen

From Monday all West Australians aged 12 and over will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr