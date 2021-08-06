WA Multi-Million Dollar Ad Campaign Set To Try To Lure Eastern Residents To The State

A multi-million dollar ad campaign is set to try to lure eastern states residents to WA.

The state government is trying to build a more permanent WA-based workforce off the back of last week's Skills Summit. Australian Hotels Association WA CEO Bradley Woods says there is a multitude of reasons to head west.

"Compared to housing prices in places like Sydney, people are likely to find something a lot more appealing to their budget," he said.

Skills shortages across WA hotels, pubs, bars and restaurants are set to be alleviated to build a more permanent skilled workforce.

The State Government is requesting an additional 5,000 onshore places from the Commonwealth Government under the State Nominated Migration Program.

The addition of 134 occupations to the program last month prompted thousands of expressions of interest from skilled onshore migrants who are living interstate to secure work in WA.

