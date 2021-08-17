WA Housing Crisis Forces Teachers To Live In Caravan Parks

Due to a lack of accomodation in WA, the Department of Education are being forced to house teachers in caravans.

According to the State School Teachers' Union, the accommodation crisis could potentially force teachers out of rural areas where they are much needed.

Senior vice president of the Union Matt Jarman told The West Australian the overflow from the housing shortage will have a terrible affect on rural students.

“This is indicative of a growing crisis for regional and remote areas that has the potential to seriously disadvantage country students,” Mr Jarman said.

Some teachers are either being forced to stay in caravans, hotels or share accomodation with complete strangers.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

Mr Jarman also said these teachers are having to go up against miners for suitable accommodation, with an obvious pay gap between the two professions giving miners a substantial advantage in the accomodation market.

“With educators already falling behind in real terms — due to the public service salary cap — many teachers are being priced out of regional areas by increasing housing costs, as well as other soaring expenses such as fuel,” he said.

While the WA government's been continuing to sell of Government regional Officer Housing homes over the past four years, the union has been campaigning for massive improvements to the scheme to provide public sector workers such as police and teachers more homes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.